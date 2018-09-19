Speaker recalls Parliamentarians for emergency sitting

news

Professor Aaron Mike Ocquaye, the Rt. Hon. Speaker of Parliament has recalled members of the house for an emergency business.

In the letter signaling the recall, the Speaker described it as "urgent Parliamentary business".

“In exercise of the power conferred on the Speaker by order 42 (3) of the Standing Orders of the Parliament of Ghana, I, Right Honourable Professor Aaron Michael Oquaye, Speaker of Parliament, do hereby direct that Parliament shall, notwithstanding anything do the contrary, be recalled from recess to sit from Monday, the 24th day of September 2018, at ten o’clock in the forenoon each day, at Parliament House, Accra, to consider among others, some urgent Parliamentary business,” the speaker wrote in a memo.

Parliament has been on break from July and expected to reconvene in October.

There are reports that the MPs are being recalled to enable them review, for the second time, the new Ameri deal which they failed to pass before going on recess; and possibly, the vetting of Minister of Information designate, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah.

Parliament is expected to sit for five days beginning 24th to 28th September 2018.