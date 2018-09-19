Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

Speaker recalls Parliamentarians for emergency sitting


Summon Speaker recalls Parliamentarians for emergency sitting

Parliament has been on break from July and expected to reconvene in October.

  • Published:
RTI Bill might pass at next sitting - Speaker of Parliament play

RTI Bill might pass at next sitting - Speaker of Parliament

Professor Aaron Mike Ocquaye, the Rt. Hon. Speaker of Parliament has recalled members of the house for an emergency business.

In the letter signaling the recall, the Speaker described it as "urgent Parliamentary business".

“In exercise of the power conferred on the Speaker by order 42 (3) of the Standing Orders of the Parliament of Ghana, I, Right Honourable Professor Aaron Michael Oquaye, Speaker of Parliament, do hereby direct that Parliament shall, notwithstanding anything do the contrary, be recalled from recess to sit from Monday, the 24th day of September 2018, at ten o’clock in the forenoon each day, at Parliament House, Accra, to consider among others, some urgent Parliamentary business,”  the speaker wrote in a memo.

READ ALSO: Too many relatives of Nana Addo in Govt – Amaliba

Parliament has been on break from July and expected to reconvene in October.

RTI Bill might pass at next sitting - Speaker of Parliament play

RTI Bill might pass at next sitting - Speaker of Parliament

 

There are reports that the MPs are being recalled to enable them review, for the second time, the new Ameri deal which they failed to pass before going on recess; and possibly, the vetting of Minister of Information designate, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah.

Parliament is expected to sit for five days beginning 24th to 28th September 2018.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Rot At Bost: GHc40m BOST money was used to buy fuel for military – MP Rot At Bost GHc40m BOST money was used to buy fuel for military – MP
Personality Profile: Professor Joshua Alabi: NDC's next leader? Personality Profile Professor Joshua Alabi: NDC's next leader?
NDC Elections: I will empower the NDC grassroots - Joshua Alabi NDC Elections I will empower the NDC grassroots - Joshua Alabi
Disappointment: Here's why spare parts dealers are angry with Akufo-Addo Disappointment Here's why spare parts dealers are angry with Akufo-Addo
Protest: We're going through hell after giving Nana Addo GH¢200k to campaign - Spare parts dealers Protest We're going through hell after giving Nana Addo GH¢200k to campaign - Spare parts dealers
Difficult Times: Akufo-Addo is failing; times are hard - Professor Gyampo Difficult Times Akufo-Addo is failing; times are hard - Professor Gyampo

Recommended Videos

Koku Anyidoho: Akufo-Addo is supervising corruption at the Jubilee House Koku Anyidoho Akufo-Addo is supervising corruption at the Jubilee House
Chairman Wontumi: Even toddlers from Akufo-Addo’s family are competent than you Chairman Wontumi Even toddlers from Akufo-Addo’s family are competent than you
Protest: Ashanti NPP serial callers burn phones over poor treatment Protest Ashanti NPP serial callers burn phones over poor treatment



Top Articles

1 Democracy Master Richard of 'Taxi Driver' fame mocks Nana Addo's 110...bullet
2 Special Prosecutor Prosecute Mahama over GHS40m BOST cash - Group to Amidubullet
3 Hard Times I am NPP but suffering - Kennedy Agyapong speaks on cedi...bullet
4 Difficult Times Akufo-Addo is failing; times are hard - Professor...bullet
5 Disappointment Here's why spare parts dealers are angry with...bullet
6 Blame Game Mahama's visionless gov't cost us 2016 elections -...bullet
7 Democracy Nana Addo not in charge - NDC MP Alban Bagbinbullet
8 Protest We're going through hell after giving Nana Addo...bullet
9 Former Finance Minister Seth Terkper appointed lecturer...bullet
10 Akufo-Addo is supervising corruption at the Jubilee...bullet

Top Videos

1 Protest Ashanti NPP serial callers burn phones over poor treatmentbullet
2 Anas Aremeyaw Anas clashes with Kennedy Agyapong at radio stationbullet
3 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
4 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet
5 Dr. Bawumia My husband is doing very well; he’ll return soon –...bullet
6 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet
7 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
8 Condolences Sam George speaks on Amissah-Arthurbullet
9 Anas Exposé Kennedy Agyapong attacks Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsubullet
10 Allegations NDC members attacked me - Ekumfi MP revealsbullet

Politics

I will make Mahama my running mate - Atubiga
Deceit Mahama commissioned Komenda Sugar Factory just for votes - NPP
Felix Kwakye Ofosu
Economic Outlook Forget S&P’s rating; Ghanaians living under hardship – NDC
Warning! Don't dwell on our grievances to campaign - NPP serial callers to NDC
Minister-designate for Special Development Initiatives, Mavis Hawa Koomson
Campaign Promises We are fulfilling $1m per constituency promise - Minister
X
Advertisement