Special Prosecutor charges New Juaben MCE nominee with 26 counts of corruption

A statement by the Office of the Special Prosecutor issued on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, said "Mr. Sarfo Kantanka will be arraigned before the High Court criminal division Kumasi on Wednesday 1 June 2022."

Sarfo Katanka was rejected by the assembly members in the area.

An unhappy Alexander was captured in a secretly filmed video, demanding a refund of the bribe he allegedly paid to some assembly members after they rejected him during a nearly chaotic confirmation process.

The rejected nominee was captured in a video hurling insults and curses at some individuals believed to be assembly members for accepting his money but refusing to confirm him as the substantive MCE for the area.

He was also seen angrily exchanging words with some assembly members and demanding the return of monies paid to them.