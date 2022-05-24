RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

Special Prosecutor charges New Juaben MCE nominee with 26 counts of corruption

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

The Office of the Special Prosecutor has charged the rejected nominee for the position of Chief Executive of Juaben Municipal Assembly Alexander Kwabena Sarfo Kantanka with 26 counts of corruption.

Rejected New Juaben MCE Alexander Sarfo Katanka
According to the Special Prosecutor, the charges are in respect of corruption arising out of two public elections conducted in September and November 2021 for the confirmation or otherwise of his nomination.

A statement by the Office of the Special Prosecutor issued on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, said "Mr. Sarfo Kantanka will be arraigned before the High Court criminal division Kumasi on Wednesday 1 June 2022."

Sarfo Katanka was rejected by the assembly members in the area.

An unhappy Alexander was captured in a secretly filmed video, demanding a refund of the bribe he allegedly paid to some assembly members after they rejected him during a nearly chaotic confirmation process.

The rejected nominee was captured in a video hurling insults and curses at some individuals believed to be assembly members for accepting his money but refusing to confirm him as the substantive MCE for the area.

He was also seen angrily exchanging words with some assembly members and demanding the return of monies paid to them.

He demanded that everyone who accepted the cash "return his money urgently".

