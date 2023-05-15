Special Prosecutor invites NDC MP aspirant who sprayed money on delegates

“The OSP considers you as a person necessary for investigation. You are directed to attend the Office of the Special Prosecutor at 6 Haile Selassie Avenue, South Ridge, Accra on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at 10 am for interviewing.

“You may be accompanied by counsel of your choice,” the OSP said in a letter addressed to Juliana Kinang Wassan.

A video circulating online captured her being mobbed by delegates at the Ahmadiya School Park where voting was ongoing. In the video, she sprayed money which ranges from GH¢10 notes to GH¢100 notes, all in a bid to unseat the incumbent MP Muhammad Bawah Braimah.

She later told journalists that she decided to shower money on the delegates to express love to them.

But the OSP is looking beyond the supposed show of love. Aside from the OSP’s invitation, the Ghana Police Service has also indicated in a statement that its legal department is studying the video to establish if Juliana Wassan has questions to answer following her conduct.

Interestingly, despite all the monetary ‘show of love’ which was definitely meant to influence the delegates to vote for her, she still lost.

The OSP has reportedly invited other aspirants who gave various items to delegates at the polling stations for questioning.

