Spio-Gabrah officially outdoors campaign ahead of NDC presidential race

Dr Spio-Garbrah, who is one of the front-runners submitted his letter of intent to contest the position to the NDC Executive.

  Published: , Refreshed:
Dr. Ekwow Spio-Garbrah, a leading contender in the flagbearership race of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has officially outdoored his campaign as a flagbearer on Tuesday, October 16.

Speaking at the launch of his campaign, the former Trade Minister explained his seven-point agenda aimed at strengthening the NDC from the grassroots to the highest hierarchy.

The agenda, he noted, would transform the NDC to recapture power from the New Patriotic Party in the 2020 election.

The seven-point agenda include his commitment to making himself accessible at the NDC headquarters once a week, create welfare committees at national, regional and constituency levels, and strengthen the women’s wing of the party.

The rest are assisting youth with education and skills training, helping to build offices for all constituencies, create national and regional business development committees as well as institute an NDC credit union.

He added that the decision to select presidential and parliamentary candidates on selfish and factional grounds caused the defeat of the party in the 2016 polls, hence the same mistake must not be repeated.

He said: "Let me also charge NDC delegates not simply to vote for whoever or anybody that we say we like, it is good to like any of us as aspirants, but it is not who NDC likes that is necessarily going to be liked by the people of Ghana, because in 2016, we selected candidates that we thought we liked both for presidential and parliamentary, we in the NDC liked them, but the people of Ghana said: ‘We don't like them.

"So, how do you find out who Ghanaians would vote for before the election? The NDC must spend a lot of money, a minimum of 10 per cent of whatever we think we are going to spend on the national election; so, let’s say, if NDC is going to spend GHS10 million on the whole 2020 elections, spend 10 per cent of that testing the Ghanaian population with regards to whom they will like to vote for and why, because once you find out who the people of Ghana will vote for, it becomes easier for you to hopefully vote for that person so the people of Ghana can vote for the same person."

He added: "If the people of Ghana say they want this person and you go and bring somebody else, you have to accept your responsibility for not listening to whom the people of Ghana would like to vote for."

