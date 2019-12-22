Speaking at the NPP National Delegates Conference, he hailed the government for doing well but said: “we’ve got to tell our story.”

“If we do not trumpet our achievements, and they are many, no one will tell them for us,” the former President warned.

Mr Kufuor lauded the Akufo-Addo government for its good works but is worried that the stories of such works are not being told.

“We’ve got to tell our story...If we do not trumpet our achievements, and they are many, no one will tell them for us,” Mr Kufuor urged.