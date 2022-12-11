Stephen Harper, Ex-Canadian Prime Minister lauds Bawumia for Excellent IDU Address

Harper's reactions come after, Dr. Bawumia appeared at the 2022 IDU Forum in Washington DC in the United States, delivering a keynote address touching on issues relating to global trade, supply chain disruptions, and sanctions.

Dr. Bawumia observed that although the Covid-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war have jointly affected global trade, disruptions to democracy, rule of law, and lack of respect for the territorial integrity of countries pose an even greater threat.

Subsequently, Bawumia called on global leaders not to turn a blind eye to the developments in the Sahel region where democracy has come under attack from different angles, including terrorist attacks.

The minister who served as Canada’s 22nd Prime Minister shared his reaction on Twitter to Bawumia’s address.

”My congratulations to the VP of Ghana, H.E., Dr. @MBawumia for his excellent keynote address at IDU Forum 2022 in Washington, D.C. I commend the @NPP_GH party for their tremendous work to support freedom and democracy, both at home and across the African continent. #IDUDC,” he tweeted.

The International Democratic Union is a global alliance of over 80 conservative (center-right) political parties, committed to freedom and democracy.

The IDU Forum is held to connect conservative thought leaders from around the globe, who share best practices and learn from one another, with this year’s event occurring in Washington DC.

Former U.S. Vice President, Mike Pence, addressed the gathering, as did former President of Ukraine, Petro Poroshenko.