The NDC candidate was hit by stones by thugs alleged to be supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the constituency.

He escaped without any major injury. The driver's mirror of his car was however damaged," Accra-based Starr FM reported.

The spokesperson for the campaign team of the candidate, Kwasi Lawer said the party recently identified some strange persons believe to be vigilantes brought to the constituency to cause mayhem.

He said the vigilantes are identified to be members of the NPP adding that the case has been reported to the Police but no action was taken.

"The NDC party Organizer and Campaign Spokesperson went to report these hoodlums, vigilantes to the Police Commander with evidence, up till date these guys are walking free. Just as the police relent on arresting these hoodlums, these guys attacked the NDC Parliamentary Candidate in the evening," he said.

According to him, "the hoodlums attacked the NDC PC with stones, cutlass and even guns. They vandalized the PC’s car in his own house and we have evidence to that as well."

Meanwhile, six suspects involved in the violent attack have been arrested by Police.