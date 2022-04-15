RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

Stop blaming COVID-19 for the economic mess — NDC man tells Nana Addo

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

The Deputy Director of communications of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Bono Region, Eric Adjei, has said the mismanagement and reckless spending of the government are all to blame for the country's present economic woes.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Contrary to assertions by the government, he said the present economic situation of the country cannot be blamed on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Recommended articles

He further stressed that the same COVID-19 Pandemic affected regional neighbours thus Togo, Benin, Nigeria, and Ivory Coast but whose economies are doing far better than Ghana's economy.

"It is worthy to note that, several countries in the sub-region such as Togo, Benin, Nigeria, Ivory Coast, among others, have a better budget deficit, debt to GDP ratio, and other economic indices than Ghana despite being hit by the COVID pandemic. None of these countries has slapped their citizenry with the kind of draconian revenue measures the Ghanaian people are witnessing at the hands of the insensitive Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government.

"Therefore, COVID-19 can neither be a reasonable justification for the reversal of benchmark discounts on imported products nor the imposition of unprecedented hardships and misery on Ghanaians by this government," he said on Accra-based Original FM.

Eric Adjei stated that, the economy is in tatters and if you listen to how the government is speaking; it's not even encouraging.

He said after mismanaging the Ghanaian economy for the past five years, it is sad Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government are refusing to accept responsibility for the mess.

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Government will re-introduce automated toll booths - Ken Agyapong

Assin Central MP, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong

James Quayson will contest as NDC’s candidate in Assin North if.. – Asiedu Nketia

James Quayson

Ghanaians losing confidence in the judiciary — Prof Gyampo

Professor Ransford Gyampo

I will never join the NPP but I will vote for Dr. Bawumia in 2024 – Allotey Jacobs

We’re seeing the reemergence of Kwame Nkrumah in Bawumia - Allotey Jacobs