Stop blaming COVID-19 for the economic mess — NDC man tells Nana Addo

He further stressed that the same COVID-19 Pandemic affected regional neighbours thus Togo, Benin, Nigeria, and Ivory Coast but whose economies are doing far better than Ghana's economy.

"It is worthy to note that, several countries in the sub-region such as Togo, Benin, Nigeria, Ivory Coast, among others, have a better budget deficit, debt to GDP ratio, and other economic indices than Ghana despite being hit by the COVID pandemic. None of these countries has slapped their citizenry with the kind of draconian revenue measures the Ghanaian people are witnessing at the hands of the insensitive Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government.

"Therefore, COVID-19 can neither be a reasonable justification for the reversal of benchmark discounts on imported products nor the imposition of unprecedented hardships and misery on Ghanaians by this government," he said on Accra-based Original FM.

Eric Adjei stated that, the economy is in tatters and if you listen to how the government is speaking; it's not even encouraging.