In a statement signed by the Communications Director of the NDC, Sammy Gyamfi, the party said people from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) are disguising themselves as "Free SHS" ambassadors and campaigning in schools.

"We in the NDC are appalled and disgusted by this act of political desperation on the part of the Akufo-Addo government, especially at a time when the Ghana Education Service claims to have outlawed all politically-related activities on the campuses of Senior High Schools", the party said.

"The deafening silence of the Ghana Education Service and the Ministry of Education on this matter and other similar acts of impunity comes as no surprise to us. We we are not oblivious of the machinations to use various state institutions to give the underperforming Akufo-Addo government an undue incumbency advantage in the lead up to the 2020 General Elections."

The attention of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has been drawn to a video in circulation on social media, in which a person who identifies himself as an “Ambassador of Free SHS”, is seen at a Senior High School engaging in vigorous political campaign for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) relative to the upcoming 2020 General Elections.

In that video, the gentleman who is clad in a T-shirt with the inscription “Free SHS Ambassador” boldly embossed on it, could be heard indoctrinating a gathering of young SHS students to campaign to their colleagues and parents to vote for President Akufo-Addo in the 2020 General Elections.

It would be recalled that earlier this year, the Flagbearer of the NDC was prevented from gaining access to the Damango Senior High School for a scheduled activity, whilst the NDC’s National Organizer was berated for merely responding to calls from some students of a school in the Garu-Tempane area to witness their deplorable conditions under the poorly implemented Free SHS program of the Akufo-Addo government. Surprisingly, Ghanaians recently witnessed the complete hijack and branding of the same Damango Senior High School by a Deputy Chief of Staff, Hon. Samuel Abu Jinapor, for the purposes of his Parliamentary Primary acclamation ceremony.

The hypocrisy of the Ministry of Education and Ghana Education Service (GES) in turning a blind eye on such infractions to the tranquility of the teaching and learning environment in our Senior High Schools must be roundly condemned by all well-meaning Ghanaians, especially Parents and Guardians.

The NDC is very much aware of the widespread and indiscriminate activities of these so-called Free SHS Ambassadors on the campuses of Senior High Schools across the length and breadth of the country, with the tacit approval and support of the Ministry of Education and Ghana Education Service.

We however wish to assure the Ministry of Education and GES, that the NDC will not sit idly by for agents and assigns of the Akufo-Addo government to use Senior High Schools as centers for advancing the narrow and parochial interest of President Akufo-Addo and the ruling New Patriotic Party.

*We hereby demand that this flagrant abuse of political authority by hirelings of the Akufo-Addo government be halted by the Ghana Education Service and the Ministry of Education with immediate effect. They must within the next 48 hours denounce and halt the political campaign activities of the so-called Free SHS Ambassadors on the campuses of Senior High Schools or brace themselves for a counter group called ‘Ambassadors of Better and Quality Free SHS’, who will soon storm various Schools across the country with a message of a Better and Quality Free SHS program.*

*Finally, we wish to remind all Headteachers and officials of the GES and the Ministry of Education who are allowing themselves to be used by the desperate, corrupt and failed Akufo-Addo government for its self-seeking agenda, that power is transient. We are aware of their collaboration with the failed Akufo-Addo government and the NPP, and will continue to monitor them closely.*

Signed.

Sammy Gyamfi

National Communications Officer