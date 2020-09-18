The MP is alleged to have "scandalised" and "threatened" the judge and, by extension, the court and bringing its name into disrepute.

Lawyers for Kennedy Agyapong filed a judicial review application at the Supreme Court on Thursday, September 17, 2020, after he failed to turn up before an Accra High Court for allegedly describing a judge as 'stupid'.

He was supposed to appear before Judge Amos Wuntah Wuni for calling him 'stupid'.

He also prays to the Supreme Court to prohibit the High Court from hearing the contempt case and quash the order of summons for him to appear before it on the basis that the particular court (Land Court 12) that summoned him had no jurisdiction to do so.

In an affidavit, the MP said his comments were not against Justice Amos Wuntah Wuni of Land Court 12 but was rather against a different judge in another matter at Labour Court 2.

He said: "The words uttered which I deem uncomplimentary and I have since apologized were not directed at the Court, presided over by His Lordship Amos Wuntah Wuni, the Court is not seized with jurisdiction to order the applicant to appear and to answer why he should not be severely punished for contempt of court."

Contempt charges

Kennedy Agyapong is alleged to have called the judge stupid for giving a ruling in his absence.

The livid MP said on Net 2 TV, "You are a stupid judge. I will face you."

"I am not Anas to take bribe from you," he added in local language Twi.

He stressed: "I will deal with you."

Apology

However, he has retracted his alleged insult of the High Court judge.

The vociferous politician in the apology statement to the judge and the judiciary said "…upon sober reflection, "I have come to the realization that without prejudice to the substantive case, my expression about the court’s opinion was harsh thus I find it necessary to render an unqualified apology without reservation whatsoever to the Honourable Chief Justice, Judges and Magistrates and any individual who have been offended by my uncomplimentary comments."

"Thus prior to the publication of this letter, I have appeared on the same platform on the 7th day of September 2020 and rendered the same apology to the Hon. Chief Justice, Judges, and Magistrates."

"I must conclude that I strongly believe in our judicial system and can never denigrate its integrity. Indeed I was set free by the court when I was charged with treason in 2012."