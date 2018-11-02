Stop deceiving Ghanaians, I ended ‘dumsor’ – Mahama tells NPP

news

Former president John Dramani Mahama says claims by the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) that it solved the energy crisis are nothing but deception.

According to him, he has noted that the NPP has been deceiving Ghanaians that their government ended the power crisis, also known as ‘dumsor’.

Mahama was speaking to some NDC delegates at the Adentan constituency as part of his five-day campaign tour of the Greater Accra Region.

He said the Nana Addo government has not added a single generation capacity of electricity to Ghana’s power generation and therefore cannot claim to have fixed the energy crisis.

According to him, every single additional generation capacity of electricity currently in Ghana was put in place by the NDC administration.

The ex-president pointed to the Ameri power and KarPower plants as evidence to his claim that his administration solved the power crisis before being voted out of office.

“But today some people are trying to take the credit for solving ‘dumsor’ when they haven’t added a single megawatt of electricity to Ghana’s power generation,” Mahama stated.

He urged party supporters to unite and work hard so that the NDC will return to power in 2020.