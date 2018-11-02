Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Stop deceiving Ghanaians, I ended ‘dumsor’ – Mahama tells NPP

John Mahama said the Nana Addo government has not added a single generation capacity of electricity to Ghana’s power generation and therefore cannot claim to have fixed the energy crisis.

  • Published:
play

Former president John Dramani Mahama says claims by the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) that it solved the energy crisis are nothing but deception.

According to him, he has noted that the NPP has been deceiving Ghanaians that their government ended the power crisis, also known as ‘dumsor’.

READ ALSO: Rawlings joins Mahama for 2020 campaign [Photos]

Mahama was speaking to some NDC delegates at the Adentan constituency as part of his five-day campaign tour of the Greater Accra Region.

play

 

He said the Nana Addo government has not added a single generation capacity of electricity to Ghana’s power generation and therefore cannot claim to have fixed the energy crisis.

According to him, every single additional generation capacity of electricity currently in Ghana was put in place by the NDC administration.

The ex-president pointed to the Ameri power and KarPower plants as evidence to his claim that his administration solved the power crisis before being voted out of office.

READ ALSO: What does the NDC executives bring on board ahead of election 2020?

“But today some people are trying to take the credit for solving ‘dumsor’ when they haven’t added a single megawatt of electricity to Ghana’s power generation,” Mahama stated.

He urged party supporters to unite and work hard so that the NDC will return to power in 2020.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Akufo-Addo will be a one term President - NDC's Women Organizer Akufo-Addo will be a one term President - NDC's Women Organizer
Rawlings joins Mahama for 2020 campaign [Photos] Rawlings joins Mahama for 2020 campaign [Photos]
Parliament approves Kojo Oppong Nkrumah; others as Ministers Parliament approves Kojo Oppong Nkrumah; others as Ministers
Elect a candidate who enjoys Rawlings support - Spio to NDC Elect a candidate who enjoys Rawlings support - Spio to NDC
NDC statement on Nana Addo to be investigated 'infantile nonsense' NDC statement on Nana Addo to be investigated 'infantile nonsense'
What does the NDC executives bring on board ahead of election 2020? What does the NDC executives bring on board ahead of election 2020?

Recommended Videos

3 times Dr. Bawumia has diverted from things said in opposition 3 times Dr. Bawumia has diverted from things said in opposition
‘We won’t stop borrowing, even US borrows’ – Akufo-Addo ‘We won’t stop borrowing, even US borrows’ – Akufo-Addo
Nana Addo sees Ghanaians as idiots - Mahama Nana Addo sees Ghanaians as idiots - Mahama



Top Articles

1 4 times Dr. Bawumia has diverted from things he said in oppositionbullet
2 Rawlings joins Mahama for 2020 campaign [Photos]bullet
3 Delta Force Commander finally grabs NPP executive postbullet
4 NDC statement on Nana Addo to be investigated 'infantile nonsense'bullet
5 Mahama’s security detail assaults Joy FM journalistbullet
6 Joblessness is on the increase under Nana Addo - Hannah Bissiwbullet
7 Vote buying hits NDC youth and women's organiser congressbullet
8 ‘Ghana Beyond Aid’ is still achievable – Nana Addobullet
9 Akufo-Addo never said any 'idiot' can borrow - George Andahbullet
10 NDC National Chairman aspirant promises members...bullet

Top Videos

1 2020 Polls I will walk NPP out in 2020 - Kennedy Agyapongbullet
2 Here's what Nana Addo said against Mahama on borrowing and taxesbullet
3 Protest Ashanti NPP serial callers burn phones over poor treatmentbullet
4 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet
5 Anas Aremeyaw Anas clashes with Kennedy Agyapong at radio stationbullet
6 Condolences Oko Vanderpuije speaks on Amissah-Arthurbullet
7 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
8 Dr. Bawumia My husband is doing very well; he’ll return...bullet
9 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 -...bullet
10 2018 SONA Nana Addo delivers State of the Nation...bullet

Politics

Nana Addo has only fulfilled childhood ambition of becoming Prez; not his promises – Ablakwa
Ghana's first comprehensive building code is a game changer - Bawumia
Akufo-Addo is visionless and incompetent - NDC MP
Nyantakyi's ban: Akufo-Addo must be investigated - NDC
Goosie Tanoh condemns vote buying in NDC
X
Advertisement