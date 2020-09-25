He said the shambolic compilation of the voters register has shown the inefficiencies of the Jean Mensa led Electoral Commission.

The social commentator also advised the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) to desist from defending them.

Despite his earlier decision to stay mute on matters concerning the EC, the IMANI president took to his Facebook page, Friday, September 25, 2020, to speak on the issue.

“In actual fact, the so-called multiple registrations are clearly the fault of the 'super biometric machines' touted as better than the efficiently true ones that served us without much headaches; yet procured through murky means, and now acting its untested function in generating multiple identities at will. All these for $150m! Incompetence is an understatement. They still can't stop lying too. I think the ruling party must now abandon its unalloyed support for the EC and ask them to sit up”.

He further said he’s taken aback that the General Secretary of the NPP, John Boadu, said persons who had their names missing or duplicated could vote on election day even when the EC does not resolve the issue.

EC boss Jean Mensa

He was of the view that towing that line would mean he’s aiding and abetting contraband voting.

“I cringed when I heard my brother John Boadu, general secretary of the ruling party suggests, that if unresolved, the self-imposed mess can only be undone by allowing anyone with an EC- generated card to vote on D-day. No! Mr. Boadu, that would be aiding and abetting contraband voting and an escape route for those who managed to snatch $150m from us by performing vanishing acts.”