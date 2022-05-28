Stop the lies – Angry Constituents descend on Akropong MP Dokua Asiamah Adjei

At a press conference on Friday May 27, 2022, in response to a radio interview granted by the lawmaker, Kwadwo Aseidu Odei who is Osainbromu Akropong Electoral Coordinator advised the MP to desist from making comments that would force them to respond.

“After punishing us in such harsh manner, the last thing we expect from her is further pain and we would advise her to stop peddling the lies or else we put out even more of her callousness. She has succeeded in preventing our constituency from taking part in the Regional Elections; she has succeeded in bringing shame and embarrassment to our constituency. That’s enough, no more from her”, he disclosed.

According to him, constituents hold no grudges against the MP who has chosen to punish them but would want the appropriate processes to be followed in order for Ghanaians to see the truth which will prevail over falsehood.