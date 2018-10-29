"Stop worshiping politicians and demand accountability"

According to Senyo Hosi, electorates do not queue in the scorshing sun to vote them into power to be lorded over.
According to him, electorates do not queue in the scorching sun to vote them into power to be lorded over.
Speaking on the topic "Africa Rising- Lacing Politics, Industry and True Partnership for Sustainable Development" at the 2018 African Development and Investment Convention (ADIC) in Zurich, Switzerland, he said "The worship of politicians must stop and the demand for accountability and true service must rise in Africa, especially from its middle class.
READ MORE: Nana Addo sees Ghanaians as "idiots" - Mahama
"The electorate or the citizen risk so much to cast their ballot because they need to be served, their common interests placed above individual, parochial or partisan interests."
Watch the video below: