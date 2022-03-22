Strengthening NDC party branches key to 2024 victory - Duffuor

As the opposition NDC party begins its reorganization efforts towards strengthening the party machinery to capturing power in 2024, many have speculated about who ends up as the party’s next flag bearer. However, the party cannot choose a flag bearer until after it has reorganized and elected new party executives at all levels of the party beginning with the branches, the base of the party structure. The Ashanti region has 47 constituencies, the largest number in the entire country.

In a social media post, the former finance minister under the President Atta Mills administration and business magnate explained the purpose of his recent meetings with NDC grassroots members.

“Last weekend, I met a number of branch and constituency executives in the Ashanti region as part of efforts towards party reorganization”. He also added, “We discussed matters relating to restructuring of our branch leadership, grassroots mobilization and coordination with constituents.”

Dr. Duffuor, a leading member of the NDC from the Ashanti region, an electoral Waterloo for the NDC, is widely rumored to be seriously and inevitably lacing his boots to run for President in 2024 as NDC Flag bearer. To to do, he must first win the internal race to lead the party.

Pulse Ghana

As one of a few leading members of the NDC of high repute in the Ashanti region, Dr. Duffuor’s trump card, if he runs for President, maybe an historic effort to deliver his home region to the NDC party for victory in the next general elections.

Although former President John Manama is yet to make a formal declaration of his interest in coming back to lead the NDC, he may have to prepare for his stiffest ever internal competition from Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, a self-made man who seems currently to be the only brave man within the NDC capable of challenging the party establishment for internal change.

As the months go by, it will become clearer to NDC members and Ghanaians in general if this is the beginning of the battle for the control of the center of power within the opposition NDC party.