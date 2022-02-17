Super regressive E-Levy will impose unbearable hardships on Ghanaians – NDC MP

"This is a super regressive tax that will impose unbearable hardship, pain, and suffering on poor Ghanaians. We are aware that most traders and ordinary Ghanaians use Mobile money wallets as savings accounts, therefore, any attempt to impose a tax on mobile money transactions will be a tax on savings, a disincentive to save, which should never be encouraged.

"I beg to say that this e-levy will introduce more inefficiencies in the Ghanaian economy than ever," he said on Accra-based Kingdom FM.

The NDC MP also took on the government insisting that the Ghanaian economy needs help and urged the government to seek external help to address the country's economic challenges.

"We need to make difficult choices in treating this economic malaise. A choice to either treat the illness ourselves with local medication (homegrown policies) or seek the advice of an external medical expert (visit the hospital, IMF). However, the most critical issue is the right medication and the right dosage… If care is not taken, Ghana will be going straight into the Highly Intensive Care Unit (HICU)," he noted.

"I would also urge Mr. Minister [of Finance], to ignore the politics and save Ghana by seeking external help through the G20s Common Framework beyond the Debt Service Suspension Initiative (DSSI) in dealing with our debt overhang," he added.