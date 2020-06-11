The NDC is praying the court for an order directed at the EC, to include "all existing voter identification cards duly issued by the 2nd Defendant (EC) as one of the documents serving as proof of identification for registration as a voter for public elections".

The Supreme Court presided over by the Chief Justice, Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah will determine the suit.

Other Justices on the panel are Jones Dotse, Paul Baffoe Bonnie, Sule Gbadegbe, Samuel K Marful-Sau, Nene Amegatcher, and Professor Ashie Kotey.

Godwin Tamakloe, the lawyer for the NDC, who was given the options while on his feet in court opted for a ruling on the use of the old voter ID, dropping the claim of the unconstitutionality the decision by the EC to compile a new register.

The Supreme Court on June 4, 2020, ordered the EC to provide the legal basis of why it decided to refuse to accept the existing voters' identification card as a form of identification in the upcoming mass voters registration exercise.

The NDC said the majority of Ghanaians will be disenfranchised if the EC insists on using only the Ghana card and a valid passport as requirements for the new register.

According to the party, about two million of the country's population own a voters ID – a number which includes children not eligible to vote.