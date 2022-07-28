Supreme Court dismisses embattled Assin North MP's review application

This is after Michael Ankomah Nimfah had filed an interlocutory injunction against him, which succeeded.

He made a move in January 2022, to quash the Appellate Court's decision against standing down, and refer the interpretation of Article 94 (2) (a) of the 1992 Constitution to the apex Court.

His lawyers had argued before the 5-member ordinary Bench that a legal argument could not be made on the substantive matter without the constitutional interpretation by the apex court.

The Supreme Court in a five-two majority ruling on July 27, 2022, with Justices Agnes Dordzie and Gabriel Pwamang dissenting, refused to grant the application for review.

On December 30, 2020, a resident of Assin North, Michael Ankomah-Nimfah, filed a parliamentary election petition at the Cape Coast High Court challenging the eligibility of Quayson to be an MP.