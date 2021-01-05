This decision by the apex court will pave the way for the Minister of Energy to be sworn in the 8th Parliament of the 4th Republic on Thursday.

A group of petitioners, led by veteran lawyer Tsatsu Tsikata had secured an injuction against the swearing-in of Amewu because of the exclusion of the people of SALL in the December 7th parliamentary elections.

The state, through the Attorney General, called to question the jurisdiction of the Ho High Court to grant an injunction against the swearing-in of John Peter Amewu as the Member of Parliament for the Hohoe Constituency.

In a suit, the state is asked the apex court to declare the injunction by the lower court as null and void and to further stop it from hearing the substantive case brought against Mr. Amewu and the Electoral Commission.

The State argued in the suit that the High Court’s ruling “constituted a patent error” because it did not have the capacity to hear the matter.

