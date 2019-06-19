The application was dismissed by the Supreme Court on Wednesday, June 19, 2019.

The court in a unanimous decision held that Afoko failed to prove that the nolle prosequi filed by the A-G to discontinue the trial was unfair, arbitrary or capricious.

The ruling was given by a seven-member panel of the court.

However, the Accra High Court hearing a contempt application filed by Afoko has ordered the Inspector General of Police and the Director-General of the Criminal Investigations Department to be present in court on July 3, 2019, when it delivers its ruling on the application.

The court was presided over by Justice Jennifer Duodu.

In January 2019, the Attorney General (AG) filed a nolle prosequi to discontinue the trial of Gregory Afoko.

The application comes after the arrest of Asabke Alangdi.

According to the Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Asabke Alangdi, was arrested in Ivory Coast following a collaboration between Ghana's security agencies and Interpol.

Alhaji Mahama murdered

The late Adams Mahama was gruesomely murdered in 2015 after his attackers poured acid on him in front of his home in Bolgatanga.

Investigations disclosed that his death was caused by the two persons, but the Police only managed to arrest the first suspect, Gregory Afoko.