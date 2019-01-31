Member of Parliament for Asawase, Muntaka Mubarak, has called for Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong, to be suspended from Parliament.

The two lawmakers are currently not on the best of terms, having had their latest clash on Wednesday.

Mr. Agyapong angrily confronted the Minority Chief whip following the latter’s decision to drag him before the Privileges Committee of Parliament over the death of TigerEye PI journalist, Ahmed Suale.

The two MPs traded insults and nearly came to blows, but for the intervention of their other colleague Parliamentarians.

Speaking to Accra-based Citi FM, Muntaka Mubarak said he will push for Mr. Agyapong to be sanctioned when he appears before the Privileges Committee.

According to him, the Assin Central MP has overstepped his bounds and must be suspended from Parliament so that he loses his immunity.

“In my view and prayer, he [Kennedy Agyapong] should be sanctioned for the rest of the session which is the whole of the year. Because if he is sanctioned and suspended for the rest of the session, he will lose his immunity,” he appealed.

Mr. Agyapong has been in the spotlight following the gruesome murder of TigerEye PI journalist, Ahmed Suale.

The slain undercover journalist was shot dead at Madina in Accra two weeks ago.

He was reportedly shot three times, twice in the chest and another in the neck, while he was driving home.

Mr. Agyapong has been partially blamed by a section of the public, especially after the MP shared photos of the journalist on TV and called for him to be beaten.

The maverick lawmaker, however, insists he is innocent and told the BBC in an interview that he “did not show his picture for people to go and kill him.”