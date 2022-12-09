Techiman South election violence: Police place GH¢100,000 bounty on killers

The police in a statement said the delegation which included the DG/Intelligence, the Regional Commander/BER, and the Director/Cold Case Unit once again commiserated with the families and shared with them the progress made so far in the investigations being conducted into the incident.

The delegation visited each of the eight families in their homes at Techiman and assured them of the resolve of the police to get to the bottom of each incident.

The families were told that even though investigations so far have not identified those responsible for the shooting incident, the police were determined to pursue the case for as long as it takes till the perpetrators are brought to book.

The case has therefore been referred to the newly established Cold Case Unit which is responsible for the continuous review, investigation, and tracking of cases long after the trial might appear to have died and public interest had gone down.

Pulse Ghana

The families were introduced to the Director of the unit who has since started working with them.

In support of the work of the ongoing investigations, a reward of a hundred thousand Ghana Cedis (GH¢100,000) has been set aside for any member of the public who can provide credible information that will lead to the arrest and prosecution of the perpetrators.

Since its establishment, the Cold Case Unit is revisiting all major unsolved cases recorded in the recent past and is working with the affected families.

Violence

Mayhem broke out at the collation centre over the results when the Electoral Commission (EC) declared that the New Patriotic Party's (NPP’s) Martin Adjei Mensah Korsah had won against Christopher Bayere Baasongti of the National Democratic Congress (NDC). Both candidates had earlier declared themselves winners.

The violence led to the firing of shots, allegedly by security officials, leading to the death of two people.

The misunderstanding surrounding the election is not over, as there is currently an election petition at the High Court, filed by Bayere challenging the status of Korsah as the validly elected MP.

Two people have been confirmed dead at the Techiman Holy Family Hospital while an unspecified number of people are also said to have sustained gunshot wounds following a shooting incident at the Techiman South constituency.