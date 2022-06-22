I won't shut up — Adom-Otchere punches 'old man' Prof Stephen Adei

He said "I heard the old man say 'Paul Adom-Otchere shut up', tell Paul Adom-Otchere that he should shut up. Ow old man'.

"If you are not saying anything sensible, nobody will ask you to shut up because you will be irrelevant and you will be inconsequential. When they are asking you to shut up, then you are a man and woman of consequence, and we are not going to respond to that because we have nothing to say."

His reply comes after Professor Adei in an interview on TV3 made it clear that Adom-Otchere had recently become political more than journalistic hence he should shut up certain salient issues in the country and not always defend the Akufo Addo government.

Pulse Ghana

He said "I think that Togbe Afede has done the right thing by returning the money. He didn’t say he’s not entitled to it, he says doesn't need that one. Paul Adom-Otchere, unfortunately, has become political more than journalistic."

"He shouldn't be the one to talk about it. There are certain ethics of a certain position once you are in that position, if I were him I will shut up. Once you accept certain positions, you must immediately conduct yourself," he added.

Paul Adom-Otchere responding to Stephen Adei said he has been on TV for two decades hosting the show, therefore, won't shut up.

"Things that we speak to on this programme are things that speak to the credibility of the work that we have done. If somebody questions the quality and integrity of the work that we have done, we will respond because our work is true.

"You can say anything about the work that we do here but you cannot say that it is not true. We don't say things that are not true and for 20 years we have been saying things that are true but are unpalatable to some people. But that is okay, we don't have issues with that," Adom-Otchere stressed.

He added: "If we say the truth or develop an analysis and it is unpalatable to you, sorry we won't respond. Do you want to shut up the 20-year-old voice? Sorry, you can't. It won't work, it doesn't work like that because the things we say are very very true. As wild as it sounds and it seems, it is true. It can even sound biased or untrue but it is true.