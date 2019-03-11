According to him, the youth must begin to question why these politicians do not recruit their own children and relatives for such tasks.

Dr. Bawumia was speaking at the 51st anniversary ceremony of the birth of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) by Sheikh Abdul Wadud in Kumasi on Sunday.

“They come to you and tell you to go and perpetuate violence and other acts while their own children are in school, doing good jobs or abroad working to better their lives. When these politicians come to you, ask them why they are not using their own children to do what they’re asking you to do,” he said.

Vigilantism in the country has been rampant in recent years, with several cases of vandalism and abuse attributed to these groups.

The ruling NPP is affiliated to the ‘Delta Force’ based in the Ashanti region, ‘Kandahar Boys’ based in the Northern region and the ‘Invincible Forces’ based in Accra.

Meanwhile, the NDC's vigilante groups also include 'The Dragons' based in the Brong Ahafo region, the ‘Hawks’ and 'The Lions' based in the Eastern region.

The Vice President said the youth must aim at being ‘job-lantes’, ‘edu-lantes’ and ‘busi-lantes’, rather than joining militia groups.

“Allah has blessed the zongo youth with multiple positive attributes and talents such as strength, courage, knowledge, sport skills, entrepreneurship, vocational skills, etc. and I want to urge the youth of this country, particularly my dear brothers in the Zongo Communities to put their God-given talents to good use for their own benefits and for the benefit of their respective families, communities as well as the nation.

“The youth of our country, particularly my brothers from the zongo communities, should not, under any circumstance, avail themselves of use for any illegal activity, which also pose great risks to their valuable and cherished lives,” Dr Bawumia added.