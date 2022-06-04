“Intelligence gathered indicated suspicious movement if a group of persons along a mountainous area that borders Bunkpurugu/ Nanpanduri District in the North East Region and Garu in the Upper East Region,” the National Security Coordinator, Amb. Maj-Gen. Francis Adu-Amanfoh rtd disclosed in a notice dated June 3, 2022.
Terrorism alert: National Security warns of suspicious characters at Garu, Bunpurugu
The Ministry of National Security has notified the Ghana Armed Forces and the Ghana Police Service of the suspicious movement of some group of persons at Garu, Bunpurugu and Nanpanduri in the North East Region.
The Ministry had earlier warned Ghanaians, especially churches and religious bodies to put in place adequate security measures.
According to the Ministry, these measures should include the installation of Closed-Circuit Televisions (CCTVs) and reporting suspicious characters to the relevant security agencies.
“In view of the growing threats of terrorism from the subregion and the expansionist drive of terrorist groups towards Coastal West African states, with a renewed modus operandi of targeting public gatherings including places of worship, it is imperative that precautional measures are taken by all stakeholders,” a statement issued on Friday, May 13 said.
Full Statement:
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh