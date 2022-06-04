Terrorism alert: National Security warns of suspicious characters at Garu, Bunpurugu

According to the Ministry, these measures should include the installation of Closed-Circuit Televisions (CCTVs) and reporting suspicious characters to the relevant security agencies.

“In view of the growing threats of terrorism from the subregion and the expansionist drive of terrorist groups towards Coastal West African states, with a renewed modus operandi of targeting public gatherings including places of worship, it is imperative that precautional measures are taken by all stakeholders,” a statement issued on Friday, May 13 said.