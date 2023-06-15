The 2024 elections will be between John Mahama and Dr. Bawumia – Bagbin predicts

The Speaker said it will be the first time in the history of the Fourth Republic that both major parties in Ghana will have candidates hailing from the northern region of the country.

The Speaker made this projection during a courtesy call on the Overlord of Gonja, Yagbonwura Bii-Kunutu Jewu Soale, at his residence in Damongo.

“The NDC has already elected my younger brother, John Dramani Mahama, as its Flagbearer and the NPP if the NPP elect Dr Bawumia in November, then we have two northern brothers competing to be president which I think we all pray for.

“It is now the time for development in the north and I urge you to prepare yourselves accordingly for the battle ahead.”

“This is the time that the two main parties in Ghana are both deciding that the flagbearers will be our sons from the North. What I plead with all of you is for us to accept our differences and support our brothers.”

For his part, Yagbonwura Bii-Kunuto assured the Speaker of the readiness of the Gonja Kingdom to cooperate with government and other agencies to develop the infant Savannah Region.

“We are a peaceful people and will be ready to provide the needed support to you and government to see the development of our kingdom.”

