The attack on my agent was a blot on the super delegates elections – Kyeremanten

In a press statement dated Sunday, August 27, 2023, Kyerematen said he was grateful to God for His grace and mercy in guiding his path this far.

He also expressed his appreciation to the delegates for their confidence in him.

“I wish to use this opportunity to thank the Almighty God for His grace and mercy in guiding my path this far,” Kyerematen said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I would also like to express my profound appreciation to the Delegates of the Special Electoral College who voted for me in this initial selection process.”

Kyerematen also expressed his sorrow about the brutal assault on his polling agent in the North East Region.

He said the attack was an indelible blot on the integrity of the internal democratic process within the NPP.

“I would however like to express my deep sorrow about the brutal assault on my polling agent in the North East Region. This is an indelible blot on the integrity of the internal democratic process within the NPP.”

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

Kyerematen said the A4P Campaign Coordination team is currently analysing the results of the Special Electoral College Election, and in the course of this week, he will deliver a public broadcast on the way forward for his campaign.

“The A4P Campaign Coordination team is currently analysing the results of the Special Electoral College Election, and in the course of this week I will deliver a public broadcast on the way forward for my campaign,” Kyerematen said.

“I wish to reassure my teeming supporters, particularly those at the grassroot level that the battle is still the Lord’s, and that those who wait upon the Lord shall have their strength renewed.”