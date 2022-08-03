The Ghana Card will be a requirement for voting in 2024 - EC

In an interview with Joy News, the EC official opined that without a Ghana Card, one will not be registered to vote.

He has thus warned prospective voters to obtain their Ghana Cards.

“Commission in collaboration with our partners took the decision that now let us have the Ghana Card as the main requirement.

“So what this means is that as soon as you acquire your Ghana Card with a continuous registration, you just go to our district office where you are located then you go and register and your name will be put on the roll of voters,” he said.

Dr. Asare further stated that the Ghana Card has impacted society with almost 17 million Ghanaians registered for it.

He reiterated the need for citizens, especially those between the ages of 15 to 18 to register for their Ghana Card “so that as soon as you turn 18 then you present it to the registration officer then instantly you are going to be registered.”

In a related development, the National Identification Authority (NIA) has promised to take registration for the national identity cards a step closer to Ghanaians in households and densely populated areas.