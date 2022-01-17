He said God revealed to him that he has taken the power from the 'elephant family'.
The key to winning the 2024 elections has left NPP — Owusu Bempah
Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah, the Founder and Leader of the Glorious Word and Power Ministry, has revealed that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) will lose the next presidential elections in 2024.
According to him, a key that symbolises power is no longer in the hands of the NPP and cautioned the National Democratic Congress (NDC) that there is no guarantee the key will be handed to them in 2024.
In an interview on Accra-based Okay FM, he said "The key to winning the elections has left the NPP. I have seen it so if they will listen and pray on it, they should act fast. We should find out what Saul did before he was stripped. God can reveal to a prophet who will win the elections.
"We should ask ourselves why God has taken the key from the NPP. If they don’t take what I said seriously, it will affect them. NDC should also not assume that due to the situation in the country, they will win the elections."
"What I saw is that the key is no longer in the hands of the NPP but I don't know who the key was given to. The person who took the key is yet to give it to anyone. This means that the final decision is yet to be made," he added.
