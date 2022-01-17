The key to winning the 2024 elections has left NPP — Owusu Bempah

According to him, a key that symbolises power is no longer in the hands of the NPP and cautioned the National Democratic Congress (NDC) that there is no guarantee the key will be handed to them in 2024.

In an interview on Accra-based Okay FM, he said "The key to winning the elections has left the NPP. I have seen it so if they will listen and pray on it, they should act fast. We should find out what Saul did before he was stripped. God can reveal to a prophet who will win the elections.

Pulse Ghana

"We should ask ourselves why God has taken the key from the NPP. If they don’t take what I said seriously, it will affect them. NDC should also not assume that due to the situation in the country, they will win the elections."