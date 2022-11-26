RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

The minority is concerned freeze on public-sector hiring will heighten unemployment

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Concerns have been raised by the Minority in Parliament that a freeze on public-sector employment will worsen the unemployment situation in the country.

Haruna Iddrisu
Haruna Iddrisu

Therefore, the group has asked the government to consider the number of youths that risk becoming jobless as against the existing unemployment.

Recommended articles

This follows the government’s announcement of a freeze on hiring into the public and civil service effective January 2023 as part of cabinet directives for expenditure rationalization in the 2023 Budget.

The Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu addressing a Post Budget Workshop at Ho in the Volta Region, said the 2023 Budget indicated the country's highly distressed state.

“Mr. Speaker, Ghana’s economy and as I listened to the Honorable Minister of Finance, the 2023 budget statement is replete with evidence that government is simply broke and the economy in crisis. An economy under life support that needs some resuscitation”, he said.

He also mentioned that some of the government's interventions, including the capping of enrollment of nursing and teacher trainees and the reduction of the size of convoys, could worsen the state of the economy.

Meanwhile, the Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu says external shocks and the depreciation of the cedi have been major contributing factors to the current economic hardships that the 2023 Budget seeks to tackle.

“These (COVID-19 and Russian-Ukraine war) have created internal and external imbalances in the economic woes; high inflation and unsustainable financing of the current economic deficit and rapid depreciation of the cedi. Suddenly, these variables have brought a lot of hardships to the citizenry, particularly the poor and vulnerable”, he noted.

He added that the budget intends to alleviate Ghanaians' plight through increased social protection spending.

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Nana Akufo-Adda

Government bans use of V8s, V6s from 2023, except for cross-country travels

Charles Adu Boahen

What you didn’t know about Charles Adu Boahen

Ken Ofori-Atta

Ghana’s debt shot up from GH¢120bn to GH¢450bn in the last 6 years

Jomoro MP, Dorcas Affo-Toffey

Election petition against NDC MP over dual citizenship dismissed