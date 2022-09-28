RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

The NDC can’t dissociate itself from Akufo-Addo’s booing – Allotey Jacobs

Evans Annang

Allotey Jacobs, a former Central Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has accused the opposition party of being the jeers that greeted President Akufo-Addo at the Global Citizens Festival in Accra.




He said the NDC sincerely cannot say they didn’t have a hand in the embarrassing incident that happened at the Independence Square.

Speaking on Accra based Peace FM, he said a careful look at the video from the event shows that the NDC planted some moles in the crowd to boo the President.

"NDC cannot disassociate itself from what happened at the global summit".

He asserted that the party is lying if they claim they had no hands in what happened to the President on the occasion.




"I'm telling you. They are lying...When you look at the video from all sides, all angles, you will realize that some small group of people had mobilized bloggers at the back and with some young ladies clapping, booing and shouting 'away, away'. You could see so easily. Even if you have lost one eye, you will know that this was well-orchestrated", he stressed.

"You would realize that some bloggers have been organized behind the scene just to take pictures and then make noise about and that is propaganda", Allotey accused the NDC of sabotaging the President's speech.

Allotey explained that the treatment meted out to the President by the patrons is all part of a grand political scheme by the NDC, therefore urged the leadership of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) not to be oblivious of the opposition party's ploy.

"It should be a wake-up call for the NPP...It looks a large number of the NPP leadership, it appears there is a big space between them and their rank and file. There is a disconnection entirely", he advised the NPP.

President Akufo-Addo who delivered that keynote address at the 2022 Global Citizen Festival was met with loud boos and hoots from spectators at the Black Star Square.

