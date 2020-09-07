He said he will amend the the Customs (Amendment) Bill, 2020 which prohibits the importation of salvaged motor vehicles comprising wrecked, destroyed, or physically damaged by collision, fire, water or other occurrences as well as specified motor vehicles over 10 years of age into the country.

The new bill, which was passed in August has been met with a lot of outrage by car and spare parts dealers across the country.

John Mahama at the Wa Magazine on Wednesday, September 3, interacting with the owners of garages, shop owners and artisans on how to support and enhance their work.

Aweya Julius Kantum, Assistant Commissioner of Customs in charge of Policy and Programmes, Customs Division, Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), they would start enforcing the law from November 1, 2020.

“The time of importation in Customs is the time that the ship docks and reports to customs that it has docked. If the ship comes from 1st November, it means it is time bound and it means that the law will catch it, ”he said.