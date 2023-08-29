The NPP cannot win the 2024 general elections without Ken Agyapong – A Plus

According to the comedian cum political activist, should Kennedy Agyapong decide to contest as an independent candidate in the next general elections; it will be difficult for the NPP.

“I always say that Kennedy Agyapong was going to come second, most of the delegates were threatened into voting for Dr Bawumia but they are rather destroying Bawumia. You need everybody to be part of your campaign if you want to be president of Ghana.

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

“If you win and Kennedy Agyapong does not support you, and Kennedy Agyapong decides to contest as an independent candidate, what will you do? There is nobody in the NPP who can win an election without Kennedy Agyapong. It is highly impossible. You win the flagbearer for NPP, you want to be president and Kennedy Agyapong decides to go independent; he has automatically taken half of the votes and he has the support of the grassroots,” he added.

The NPP on Saturday, August 26, 2023, held a special delegates election aimed to pruning the number of flagbearer candidates from 10 to five.