The NPP flagbearership race is between Dr. Bawumia and Kennedy Agyapong – Ben Ephson

“People think it is between Bawumia and Alan Kyerematen but I can tell you that it is between Bawumia and Kennedy, yes. I am finishing my book. We have done some work among delegates before the election. We have done work after the election.

“I will give you just one or two scenarios to support my point. Alan Kyerematen since 2007 hasn’t done any work in the party. So if you are a delegate now who is thirty years old Kennedy Agyapong has worked in the party as we speak now for twenty-two years. He is a six term MP by 2024.”

He continued: “I am not a delegate but from the work we have done, I think Alan could place third. If Alan places third I will not be surprised at all. I am talking about figures that I have collected before the election and it is about 55% turn over at the polling station constituency level and the polling station is the biggest. In terms of over 200,000 delegates who will vote.”

Mr. Ephson stated that the just ended ‘Aduro wo so walk’ held in the Ashanti Region for Alan, though with a huge number, had very few delegates who will decide who leads the NPP into the 2024 elections.

Pulse Ghana

Relatedly, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said that he will work hard for the NPP to retain power in 2024.

Speaking on his working tour in the Upper West Region, the President said although things are currently difficult, he will make sure the NPP retains power.

He said once a flagbearer emerges out of the contest for the position fairly and transparently, NPP will be able to unite and triumph over the National Democratic Congress in the 2024 elections.

“Let’s create the conditions for a fair, transparent process. One that will enable us after the competition to unite. We want out of that process somebody who will come who will have the capacity to unite our party and put it in a position to confront the traditional opponent National Democratic Congress and beat the National Democratic Congress in December 2024. Mine is to do whatever I can do to assist the new leadership of the party,” President Akufo-Addo said.