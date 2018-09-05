The numbers behind NDC's newly elected regional executives

It was estimated that it would be a close call in the party's stronghold, the Volta Region, and in the Ashanti and Greater Accra Regions.
This activity, in line with the party's constitution, was to effectively put in place structures at the regional level in the party's bid to return government in 2020.
Though the campaigning by all the aspirants weren't as vibrant in the media, pundits and political observers predicted a fiercely contested polls in some of the regions.
And it really went down as estimated. The elections of Chairmen for the Greater Accra, Ashanti and Volta Regions went down to the wire.
Some incumbents retained their positions while there were upsets in some parts of the country.
We, at Pulse Ghana, therefore presents to you the numbers all the winning candidates had in the 10 regions.
Greater Accra Region Winner Votes
Ade Coker 319
Central Region Winner Votes
EKT Addo 299
Western Region Winner Votes
Nana Kwakwo Toku 469
Northern Region Winner Votes
Hon. Kassim Bakari Ali 485
Brong Ahafo Region Winner Votes
Ambassador Kwadwo Nyamekye Marfo Unchallenged
Upper West Winner Votes
Abdul-Nasir M. Saani 307
Volta Region Winner Votes
John Gyapong Kudjoe 491
Eastern Region Winner Votes
John Owusu Amankrah 373
Ashanti Region Winner Votes
Nana Akwasi 699