The numbers behind NDC's newly elected regional executives

Over the weekend, Ghana's biggest opposition party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) went to the polls to elect regional executives.

This activity, in line with the party's constitution, was to effectively put in place structures at the regional level in the party's bid to return government in 2020.

Though the campaigning by all the aspirants weren't as vibrant in the media, pundits and political observers predicted a fiercely contested polls in some of the regions.

It was estimated that it would be a close call in the party's stronghold, the Volta Region, and in the Ashanti and Greater Accra Regions.

And it really went down as estimated. The elections of Chairmen for the Greater Accra, Ashanti and Volta Regions went down to the wire.

Some incumbents retained their positions while there were upsets in some parts of the country.

We, at Pulse Ghana, therefore presents to you the numbers all the winning candidates had in the 10 regions.

Greater Accra Region Winner Votes

Ade Coker 319

Central Region Winner Votes

EKT Addo 299

Western Region Winner Votes

Nana Kwakwo Toku 469

Northern Region Winner Votes

Hon. Kassim Bakari Ali 485

Brong Ahafo Region Winner Votes

Ambassador Kwadwo Nyamekye Marfo Unchallenged

Upper West Winner Votes

Abdul-Nasir M. Saani 307

Volta Region Winner Votes

John Gyapong Kudjoe 491

Eastern Region Winner Votes

John Owusu Amankrah 373

Ashanti Region Winner Votes

Nana Akwasi 699