The numbers behind NDC's newly elected regional executives


The numbers behind NDC's newly elected regional executives



NDC supporters

NDC supporters

Over the weekend, Ghana's biggest opposition party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) went to the polls to elect regional executives.

This activity, in line with the party's constitution, was to effectively put in place structures at the regional level in the party's bid to return government in 2020.

Though the campaigning by all the aspirants weren't as vibrant in the media, pundits and political observers predicted a fiercely contested polls in some of the regions.

It was estimated that it would be a close call in the party's stronghold, the Volta Region, and in the Ashanti and Greater Accra Regions.

And it really went down as estimated. The elections of Chairmen for the Greater Accra, Ashanti and Volta Regions went down to the wire.

Some incumbents retained their positions while there were upsets in some parts of the country.

We, at Pulse Ghana, therefore presents to you the numbers all the winning candidates had in the 10 regions.

 

Greater Accra Region                               Winner                                   Votes

                                                               Ade Coker                               319

 

 Ade Coker won in the Greater Accra Region

 Ade Coker won in the Greater Accra Region

 

Central Region                                        Winner                                     Votes

                                                              EKT Addo                                 299

 

Western Region                                     Winner                                      Votes

                                                         Nana Kwakwo Toku                        469

 

Northern Region                                    Winner                                      Votes

                                                          Hon. Kassim Bakari Ali                    485

 

Dzifa Attivor lost the NDC Regional Chair slot in the Volta Region

Dzifa Attivor lost the NDC Regional Chair slot in the Volta Region

 

Brong Ahafo Region                              Winner                                       Votes

                                        Ambassador Kwadwo Nyamekye Marfo            Unchallenged

 

Upper West                                         Winner                                         Votes

                                             Abdul-Nasir M. Saani                                   307

 

Volta Region                                        Winner                                          Votes

                                                 John Gyapong Kudjoe                             491

 

Eastern Region                                    Winner                                          Votes

                                                John Owusu Amankrah                            373

 

 

Ashanti Region                                    Winner                                          Votes

                                                       Nana Akwasi                                      699

