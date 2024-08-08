There’s nothing wrong in giving Bawumia’s brother a GHS200 m contract – NPP

“It’s not a new issue that is being brought up today. If you talk about sole source contracts, it’s not illegal or corrupt contracts. Is it because his brother is the Vice President of the republic? Then we can go back to John Mahama and his brother who have also been given sole-sourced contracts.

Except that some corruption is established and proved, otherwise sole-sourced contracts in their nature surely cannot be corrupt contracts. I have supervised a lot of sole-sourced contracts under the ministry, and I mean most of them were done under certificate of urgency,” he explained.

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), during its latest Moment of Truth series, said Dr Bawumia cannot absolve himself of the alleged state capture ongoing by the current administration.

According to Communications Officer of the party, Sammy Gyamfi, the flagbearer of the NPP, despite criticising the use of single-source procurement, has become a beneficiary of the practice. They listed some sole-sourced contracts handed allegedly to the Vice President’s brother.

“It’s a goal to cover up the corrupt deeds of these nation-wrecking NPP ‘agyapadie’… and shield wrongdoers including Bawumia himself and his corrupt Akufo-Addo from accountability. Bawumia cannot simply fight corruption. A vote for His Excellency John Mahama is a vote for change. A change that will ensure genuine accountability and justice. He has assured to confront the canker of corruption head-on,” he explained.