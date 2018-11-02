Pulse.com.gh logo
Time has exposed NPP's lies against me - Mahama

Mr. Mahama said those accusations of the projects being fictional contributed heavily in the defeat of the NDC.

Former President John Dramani Mahama has said that time has exposed all the lies the New Patriotic Party labeled against him to win the 2016 general elections.

He said all the achievements in his "Green Book" that the NPP labeled as photoshopped are still there for verification.

Speaking to NDC delegates in the Shai-Osodoku Constituency in the Greater Accra Region, Mahama said: "When we were in office, an impression was created that we did nothing...so what our opponents did was they took lies and they repeated them often enough so that eventually even when people could see the reality that ‘this is what this [NDC] government has done for us [and] it has improved our lives in many ways".

Prior to the 2016 general elections, some top members of the NPP raised doubts about the existence of some major infrastructure projects which were said to have been completed by the Mahama administration and published in a book by the then government.

"Because they kept repeating that the government had done nothing people came to accept that ‘the government has done nothing for us’ and that is what led to our loss in 2016,” he said.

Mahama has, therefore, urged members of the NDC to be proud of their achievements in office, expressing the hope that the party will return to power in 2020 to work hard to reduce the high cost of living as well as provide jobs.

The former NDC leader is currently on a campaign tour in the Greater Accra Region in his bid to be the flagbearer of the NDC in the 2020 general elections.

