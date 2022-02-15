Treason felony charge against #FixTheCountry convener baseless – Kwaku Azar

He was charged by the Ashaiman District Court on Monday, February 14, 2022, and remanded into police custody till Monday, February 28, 2022.

He was arrested following a post he allegedly made on a social media platform to the effect that he would stage a coup himself if the E-Levy Bill is passed by Parliament.

Prof. Kwaku Asare commenting on the development challenged the decision of the police prosecutors to charge Oliver with a treason felony.

Pulse Ghana

He said the constitution clearly spells out what actions constitute treason, adding that based on the comments by Oliver Barker-Vormawor, there is no indication that his comment, however offensive, comes close to being considered treasonable.

In a Facebook post, he said "You must declare war or assist, incite or conspire with another country or person to declare war against Ghanafuo or you must attempt, not by words, hyperbole or satire, but by force of arms or some other violent means to overthrow the organs of government, or you must take part in either the war or the overthrow."

According to the Constitution, "treason shall consist ONLY (a) in levying war against Ghana or assisting any state, or person or inciting or conspiring with any person to levy war against Ghana; or (b) in attempting by force of arms or other violent means to overthrow the organs of government established by or under this Constitution; or (c) in taking part or being concerned in or inciting or conspiring with any person to make or take part or be concerned in, any such attempt."