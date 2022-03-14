He has, however, condemned Barker-Vormawor's detention in police custody for more than a month after he threatened a coup in a social media post in disgust to a widely-circulated birthday cake designed in the form of the controversial E-levy for Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu's 65th birthday party.
Treason felony charge against #FixTheCountry convener unwarranted – Amidu
Former Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu, has said the charges of the treason felony charge against the convener of the #FixTheCountry Movement, Oliver Mawuse Barker-Vormawor, are unwarranted.
Amidu believes the comments are ambiguous and do not warrant the charges.
In his latest article, Amidu said after carefully reading the supposed Facebook coup comments, they cannot be measured to the treason charge against Barker-Vormawor.
"It is my considered view that the two contradictory and ambiguous Facebook comments taken separately or together do not measure up to the basic ingredients of the provisional charge of the indictable offence of treason felony for which he was 'cynically' and surprisingly brought before an inferior court without powers of bail on 14 February 2022, and for which he is still in police custody on remand," he said.
He added that the arrest and detention of Baker-Vormawor is "a clear and calculated intention" which are meant to infringe on the fundamental human rights and freedoms of Barker-Vormawor.
He stated that "The contention that he was not brought before a court within 48 hours of his original arrest or detention because of lack of a court during the weekend is vacuous."
