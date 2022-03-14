Treason felony charge against #FixTheCountry convener unwarranted – Amidu

Amidu believes the comments are ambiguous and do not warrant the charges.

In his latest article, Amidu said after carefully reading the supposed Facebook coup comments, they cannot be measured to the treason charge against Barker-Vormawor.

Pulse Ghana

"It is my considered view that the two contradictory and ambiguous Facebook comments taken separately or together do not measure up to the basic ingredients of the provisional charge of the indictable offence of treason felony for which he was 'cynically' and surprisingly brought before an inferior court without powers of bail on 14 February 2022, and for which he is still in police custody on remand," he said.

He added that the arrest and detention of Baker-Vormawor is "a clear and calculated intention" which are meant to infringe on the fundamental human rights and freedoms of Barker-Vormawor.