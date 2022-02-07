Speaking in an interview in Accra, the maverick lawmaker said the NPP members are to blame for the impasse on the e-levy and not the Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin.

“Nobody should blame Bagbin, blame NPP MPs. We are afraid of covering them up. What’s going on is bad. We are all serving Ghana so how can you be so bitter. Have you seen me in any position? We are tired of them. I had to go for a check-up on 28th January but I’m still here because I’m a good citizen and a good party man. We all have issues but we don’t go out there and sell the party,” he stressed.

He said some of his colleagues use parliamentary hours to pursue other interests rather than the governments. “If you are not ready to be an MP, leave the post.

“Nobody forced you to be an MP. We are sick and tired of your bogus attitude. People are scared to tell you but I will because I don’t fear anyone. I have to go for a check-up but I’m here because of my party and country.”

“What kind of nonsense is going on in NPP. Every day, you hear them say this and that, you can go to hell. If you like, Ghana can burn and we don’t care. We are tired of your bogus attitude,” he stated.

He said, the attitude of the governing party’s MPs is urging the NDC Minority on in seeing the E-levy not passed.