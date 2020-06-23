The admonishing by the former president depicts a u-turn on the registration by the leadership of the party.

“I want to remind all our citizens that, this year is an election year. The Electoral Commission has decided that it wants to conduct a registration exercise. We had disagreements with the Electoral Commission on what register to use and the matter has been at the Supreme Court and we are waiting for the Supreme Court for its verdict.”

“Whatever verdict the Supreme Court gives, we are ready to be law-abiding citizens so we shall respect the verdict of the court. But whatever the verdict is, there is going to be a registration exercise whether a limited registration, new registration exercise, or validation of an existing register.”

John Mahama

“Whichever registration it is, I will like to plead with Togbui to beat the gong to all our people to come out and register so that in December they can register and exercise their votes, ” he said.

The compilation of the new voters register will begin on 30 June 2020, the (EC) has announced despite strong opposition from some political parties including the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NGO) and some civil society organisations.