Unite and serve your beloved Kenya — Mahama and Bawumia congratulate William Ruto

Emmanuel Tornyi

Former President John Mahama has congratulated Dr. William Samoei Ruto on his election as President of Kenya.

John Mahama, Dr William Ruto and Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

He has urged Dr. William Ruto to unite the people of Kenya for growth and prosperity.

Mahama in a Facebook post said "Congratulations Dr. William Samoei Ruto on your election as President of Kenya.

"As bearer of the trust of the Kenyan people, as affirmed in a clear, transparent manner by the Supreme Court, this is the time to unite the good people of Kenya for continued growth and prosperity.

"I have every confidence that you will deliver on your mandate to the people.

"Wishing you a successful and impactful tenure as President of Kenya."

His message to Dr. William Samoei Ruto comes after the Supreme Court of Kenya upheld the 2022 presidential election results declared by IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati.

Chebukati had declared Ruto as president-elect after garnering 7,176,141 votes (50.49%) against Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga's 6,942,930 (48.85%)votes.

Speaking while delivering the judgment, Chief Justice Martha Koome said the full judgment would be shared after 21 days.

President-elect William Ruto Pulse Live Kenya

The Supreme Court stated that in the 2022 presidential election petition, the court had nine issues to determine whether the presidential election results would be upheld or nullified and what orders will be issued.

The Supreme Court in its ruling indicated that there were no irregularities and illegalities of such magnitude as to affect the final result of the presidential election and declared Ruto as the President-elect of Kenya.

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has also congratulated Dr. Ruto and wished him well as he takes over leadership of the country.

"I congratulate Vice President of the Republic of Kenya, William Samoei Ruto, on being affirmed by the Supreme Court of Kenya as the President-elect of the country.

"All the best as you take over the baton to serve your beloved Kenya. May God continues to guide your steps," Dr. Bawumia said.

