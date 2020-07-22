According to him, his government will create 200,000 jobs in the cocoa sector to become the world's largest chocolate manufacturing company.

He made these known on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, when he outdoored himself as the flagbearer of the party and also introduced Madam Margaret O'Brian Sarfo as his running mate.

In his acceptance speech, he said "In the world today, when properly harnessed and utilized, human resources are the most important resource than all other natural resources. We have failed as a country because we have refused to invest in our people."

"While on the other hand, countries like Hong Kong, Israel, and a lot to mention with very limited resources have been able to make economic and scientific leads, this is my vision for Ghana, we will make university education free.

"My government will finance the world's largest chocolate manufacturing company. It is my promise that after two years of my government, we will not export a single raw bean of cocoa out of this country. It's my promise to create 200,00 jobs in the cocoa industry," he added.