Upper East NDC polls: Akamugri, retained as secretary for 7th time running

This makes Mr. Akamugri the longest-serving executive of the National Democratic Congress in the Region.

Alhaji Abdulai Mumumi Bolnaba, chairman of the party in the Region who went unopposed was overwhelmingly endorsed by delegates, same as the Organizer and Treasurer.

Mr. Akamugri in his speech of thanks appreciated the rank and file of the party and expressed gratitude for the trust and confidence the delegates have imposed on him, and he promised to work hard to compensate for their trust and confidence.

“I will thank the NDC fraternity for reposing their trust in me. I have won this election for the seventh time, I have never had a break, so I will take this opportunity to thank the Upper East NDC for reposing their trust in me.”

“I think what has been doing the magic is my loyalty and commitment, when you are given a task, and you deliver, then, you have the right to ask for more, but if I have failed, they [delegates] would not have retained me even in the second round.”

He cautioned discipline among members of the party in the Region going into elections 2024 which he promised: “to march the New Patriotic Party boot-for-boot.”