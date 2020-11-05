Democratic candidate, Joe Biden, is ever closer to becoming the next president of the United States of America as he closes down on the 270 electoral votes needed to win the presidential election.

The former vice president has maintained a lead over incumbent president, Donald Trump, since collation of the votes from the November 3, 2020 election started on Tuesday.

As it stands, Biden leads with 264 electoral votes, considerably clear of Trump who's recorded 214 electoral votes.

In his latest statement about the ongoing vote collation, Biden maintained his stand that all votes must be counted before victory can be declared.

However, the 77-year-old also projected confidence that he is in a great position to win.

He said, "It's clear that we're winning enough states to reach 270 electoral votes needed to win the presidency.

"I'm not here to declare that we've won, but I'm here to report that when the count is finished, we believe we'll be the winners."

Biden vowed to unite Americans and advance the nation's values without dividing citizens.

"There will be no blue states or red states when we win. Just the United States of America," he said.

Trump's campaign has filed lawsuits in three states in a desperate bid to halt the counting of mail-in ballots that the president has long vilified.

The campaign filed lawsuits in Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Georgia to demand its observers are granted better access to locations where ballots are being processed and counted.

The race in Michigan has been called by some media organisations in Biden's favour, but Pennsylvania and Georgia are currently undecided.

Trump called the election 'a fraud' on Wednesday, November 4 during a press conference at the White House where he insisted he already won the election.

The Republican candidate accused a 'sad group of people' of trying to disenfranchise millions of Americans that voted for him.

The 74-year-old said he would approach the Supreme Court to stop all voting.

"We want all voting to stop. We don't want them to find any ballots at 4 o'clock in the morning and add them to the list," Trump said.

Trump's decision to approach the Supreme Court does not come as a shock as the president has over the past months called the integrity of the election into question and refused to strongly commit to a peaceful transition of power.

A historic haul of mail-in votes has delayed the official announcement of the winner for longer than usual.

A significant number of the mail-in ballots is expected to be in Biden's favour, and he'll become America's 46th president if he crosses 270 electoral votes.