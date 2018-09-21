Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

Vetting of aspirants in NDC's national elections begins


Opposition Party Vetting of aspirants in NDC's national elections begins

The exercise which began on Thursday, 20 September 2018 has over 100 candidates who completed the nomination process.

  • Published:
NDC supporters play

NDC supporters

Opposition party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has started the vetting process of aspirants vying for various national positions.

The party is expected to look at the background and the aspirations of all the aspirants during this process.

The exercise which began on Thursday, 20 September 2018 has over 100 candidates who completed the nomination process.

Those vying for the National Women Organiser, Deputy National Women Organiser, National Youth Organiser and Deputy National Youth Organiser positions were vetted on the first day.

READ ALSO: Forget S&P’s rating; Ghanaians living under hardship – NDC

President Mahama addressing NDC supporters play

President Mahama addressing NDC supporters

Vetting of those aspiring to the National Communication Officers, Deputy National Communication Officers, National Executive Council and Zongo Caucus Coordinators, will come off tomorrow, Friday, 21 September, while those for Deputy General Secretary, National Organiser and Deputy National Organiser, have been scheduled for Saturday.

 

Aspirants to the National Chairperson, Vice National Chairperson and the General Secretary positions, will end the vetting process on Sunday.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Elikem Kotoko and Wonder Madilo: NDC disqualifies two national executive aspirants Elikem Kotoko and Wonder Madilo NDC disqualifies two national executive aspirants
Contempt: None of the MPs in Parliament is sensible - Odike Contempt None of the MPs in Parliament is sensible - Odike
Hard Times: Ghanaians are suffering and crying - Hassan Ayariga tells Nana Addo Hard Times Ghanaians are suffering and crying - Hassan Ayariga tells Nana Addo
Return: Mahama will be back as President in 2020 - Islamic Cleric Return Mahama will be back as President in 2020 - Islamic Cleric
Apology: Please forgive us - Spare parts dealers beg Mahama Apology Please forgive us - Spare parts dealers beg Mahama
FLASHBACK: I will change Ghana in 18-months in office - Nana Addo FLASHBACK I will change Ghana in 18-months in office - Nana Addo

Recommended Videos

Politics: Petroleum price exposes Bawumia - A-Plus teases Politics Petroleum price exposes Bawumia - A-Plus teases
Politics: I miss Anas sometimes – Ken Agyapong Politics I miss Anas sometimes – Ken Agyapong
Dr. Bawumia: My wife has told me not to give public timelines to projects Dr. Bawumia My wife has told me not to give public timelines to projects



Top Articles

1 Mockery Petroleum price exposes Bawumia - A-Plus teasesbullet
2 Apology Please forgive us - Spare parts dealers beg Mahamabullet
3 Democracy Master Richard of 'Taxi Driver' fame mocks Nana Addo's 110...bullet
4 Difficult Times Ghanaians complaining about hardships are short...bullet
5 Return Mahama will be back as President in 2020 - Islamic Clericbullet
6 FLASHBACK I will change Ghana in 18-months in office - Nana Addobullet
7 Ponzi Schemes NPP won’t allow Menzgold to become another DKM...bullet
8 NDC Elections Koku will kick out 'Mugabe' Asiedu Nketia -...bullet
9 Contempt None of the MPs in Parliament is sensible - Odikebullet
10 Disappointment Here's why spare parts dealers are...bullet

Top Videos

1 Anas Aremeyaw Anas clashes with Kennedy Agyapong at radio stationbullet
2 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
3 Protest Ashanti NPP serial callers burn phones over poor treatmentbullet
4 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet
5 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet
6 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
7 Sack corrupt police officer Sack corrupt police officerbullet
8 Anas Exposé Kennedy Agyapong attacks Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsubullet
9 2018 SONA Nana Addo delivers State of the Nation Address...bullet
10 Political News Liberia's George Weah slashes his...bullet

Politics

Yaw Buabeng Asamoah appointed NPP's Communications Director
New Role Yaw Buabeng Asamoah appointed NPP's Communications Director
U-Turn 'Hungry' NPP serial callers call off strike
Stop the reckless Chinese loans - Ayariga warns Nana Addo
Caveat Stop the reckless Chinese loans - Ayariga warns Nana Addo
RTI Bill might pass at next sitting - Speaker of Parliament
Summon Speaker recalls Parliamentarians for emergency sitting
X
Advertisement