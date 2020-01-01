According to him, Ghanaians must promote peace, unity and love just as the Bible admonishes.

Dr Bawumia said this when he joined hundreds of worshipers at the Kaneshie Presbyterian Church on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, to usher Ghanaians in the New Year.

While quoting Mathew 5:9 – Blessed are the peacemakers for those are the sons of God, and other scriptures to buttress his call for peace, unity and love, he said the need for peaceful co-existent and unity in 2020 is crucial because it is an election year.

Vice President added that he was confident that the general elections will be peaceful and successful.

Election 2020

General elections will be held in December 2020 for the presidential and parliamentary offices.

Ghana’s main opposition party has already nominated former president John Mahama to challenge the incumbent, President Nana Akufo-Addo.

This means the two leaders will face-off in their third consecutive poll.

The election will create an effective ‘Battle of the Records’ election where Ghanaians can decide which four-year term, they preferred the most.

However, other political parties are expected to join the race.