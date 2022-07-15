The France national day is celebrated on July 14 each year, which is why it is known as “Quatorze Juillet”. In 2022, Bastille Day [ French National Day] fell on Thursday, July 14.
Video: Akufo-Addo on the dance floor with France Ambassador Anne Sophie
In the midst of the current economic crisis facing the country, President Nana Akufo-Addo took a breather to attend French National Day at the residency of the France Ambassador Anne Sophie in Accra.
The French ambassador to Ghana held an event to commemorate day and President Akufo-Addo was a special guest.
The two diplomats took to the dance floor to show their dance skills while musician Mr. Drew performed one of his hit songs,
See video below;
Meanwhile, the France Bastille Day or French Natioanl Day marks the anniversary of the “storming of the Bastille”, which occurred on 14 July 1789, a pivotal moment in the French Revolution. Every year, Bastille Day is celebrated on July 14 to commemorate the foundation of the French Republic. Bastille Day is basically the national day of France.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh