Video: Crowd mobs Mahama at ex-Council of State member’s church

The crowd sang victory-themed songs and danced on the compound, as the 2020 flag bearer of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), waved at them and danced along in the company of the party’s National Chairman, Mr Samuel Ofosu Ampofo and other national executives.

Mahama later wrote on Facebook: “I was very pleased to visit Opanyin Abraham, Head of Saviour Church, to congratulate him on a recent victory in a long and protracted legal tussle at the Supreme Court”.

Pulse Ghana

“Opanyin Abraham served as a Member of the Council of State when I was President”, he added.

The Supreme Court Bench was presided over by Justice Yaw Appau.

The other members include Justice Gabriel Pwamang, Justice Avril Lovelace-Johnson, Justice Clemence Jackson Honyenuga, and Justice Issifu Omoro Tanko Amadu.

The apex court ordered the Registrar-General to cancel and expunge from the records of certificate of incorporation No. G19550 dated 7 February 2007, in the name of Saviour Church of Ghana, on the claims of fraud.