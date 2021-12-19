Opanyin Adusei won a long-drawn case by a 3-2 majority decision at the Supreme Court.
Video: Crowd mobs Mahama at ex-Council of State member’s church
A crowd of men, women and children instantaneously thronged the Saviour Church at Akyem Osiem, Eastern Region, on Friday, December 17, 2021, which is headed by a former Council of State member Opanyin Abraham Adusei, to mob former president John Dramani Mahama, who had visited to celebrate a court victory with the leader of the church.
The crowd sang victory-themed songs and danced on the compound, as the 2020 flag bearer of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), waved at them and danced along in the company of the party’s National Chairman, Mr Samuel Ofosu Ampofo and other national executives.
Mahama later wrote on Facebook: “I was very pleased to visit Opanyin Abraham, Head of Saviour Church, to congratulate him on a recent victory in a long and protracted legal tussle at the Supreme Court”.
“Opanyin Abraham served as a Member of the Council of State when I was President”, he added.
The Supreme Court Bench was presided over by Justice Yaw Appau.
The other members include Justice Gabriel Pwamang, Justice Avril Lovelace-Johnson, Justice Clemence Jackson Honyenuga, and Justice Issifu Omoro Tanko Amadu.
The apex court ordered the Registrar-General to cancel and expunge from the records of certificate of incorporation No. G19550 dated 7 February 2007, in the name of Saviour Church of Ghana, on the claims of fraud.
The court also perpetually restrained the plaintiffs, their directors, privies, and associates from holding themselves as having anything to do with the church.
