news

The Member of Parliament for Old Tafo Pankrono constituency in the Ashanti Region, Dr Anthony Akoto Osei reportedly escaped injuries as heavily built men stormed a meeting he was chairing in the Ashanti region.

The men alleged to be part of a vigilante group, Delta Force disrupted the meeting to register their displeasure over failed promises.

The Delta Force members then manhandled persons who were present at the meeting, before attempting to also attack Dr. Akoto Osei.

READ MORE: Why political parties are forming vigilante groups

The MP who doubles as the Minister for Monitoring and Evaluation was, however, lucky to be whisked away, but that did not stop the macho men from destroying items worth thousands of cedis.

Explaining the reasons for the attack, leader of the group, Hak-Musah Tasure, said the New Patriotic Party (NPP) hierarchy has failed on its promises to provide them with jobs.

In an interview on Accra-based Adom FM, he said the vigilante group worked hard to bring the party into power and therefore deserve better than they are currently getting.

"The MP was lucky he escaped but we gave some of the executives dirty slaps for not fulfilling their promise to us," Hak-Musah said.

READ MORE: ‘They failed to honour promises’ - Delta Force explain MP attack

"We give monies to our boys to buy police forms but they are always left out. This is not what they promised us," he added.

Watch video: